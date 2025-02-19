Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.26. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 506,733 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $803.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, Director James G. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,205.80. This represents a 21.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 236,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 884,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

