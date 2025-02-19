Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$193.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$189.00 to C$193.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$167.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$158.45.

CJT stock traded down C$3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,010. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.01 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

