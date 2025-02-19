CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 12,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,519 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $423,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the period.
Shares of KMX opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. CarMax has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
