Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.42 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 143.82 ($1.81). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.72), with a volume of 92,174 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of £134.05 million, a PE ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.14.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently -574.04%.

Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.

