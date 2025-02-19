Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 211.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after buying an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $203.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day moving average of $207.85. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $152.77 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

