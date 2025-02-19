Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,971,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $298,299,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

