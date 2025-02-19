Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,270 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,635 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

