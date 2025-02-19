Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,527 shares of company stock worth $8,801,626. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.33 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

