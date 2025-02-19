CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Financial Contrast

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBIZ and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 MediaAlpha 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

CBIZ currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.67%. MediaAlpha has a consensus target price of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than CBIZ.

This table compares CBIZ and MediaAlpha”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.76 $120.97 million $2.36 37.06 MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.16 -$40.42 million $0.17 74.12

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaAlpha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.08% 15.12% 6.16% MediaAlpha 1.41% -11.98% 5.19%

Summary

CBIZ beats MediaAlpha on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

