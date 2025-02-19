Certara (CERT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Certara Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CERT opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Certara has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

About Certara

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.