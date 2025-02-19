CF Industries Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of nitrogen products, recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. The company is set to host a conference call on February 20, 2025, to discuss these results, as per an attached presentation.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $328 million, reflecting a positive trend demonstrating growth compared to the corresponding period in 2023. The full year 2024 showed a robust financial performance, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $2.3 billion, indicating stability and strength in the company’s operations.

Notably, CF Industries has showcased impressive operational excellence, with a capacity utilization rate of approximately 94% for the fiscal year 2024. This exemplifies the company’s commitment to maximizing production efficiency.

One of the significant highlights from the financial report is the return of $1.9 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2024, representing the highest return in the past decade. Share repurchases and dividends paid during this period amounted to $1.9 billion, indicating a strong focus on creating value for shareholders.

Additionally, the company’s emphasis on safety has driven exceptional performance, as evidenced by a low Industry Total Recordable Incident Rate, standing at 0.31 per 200,000 work hours as of December 31, 2024. This highlights CF Industries’ dedication to maintaining a safe working environment for its employees.

CF Industries is strategically evaluating avenues for growth, which includes the development of low-carbon ammonia production facilities. The company is nearing completion on the evaluation of a state-of-the-art facility, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and innovation in the industry.

Looking ahead, CF Industries remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through various strategies, including potential acquisitions, margin-enhancing projects, and further investment in clean energy initiatives. The company’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well for continued success in the future.

Investors and industry analysts are closely monitoring CF Industries’ progress and financial performance, as the company continues to demonstrate resilience and strength in the competitive nitrogen products market. The upcoming conference call is anticipated to provide further insights into the company’s performance and strategic outlook for the upcoming periods.

