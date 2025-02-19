Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $387.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.32.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

