Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $106,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

LNG opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.72. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

