China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,390,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 50,164,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.