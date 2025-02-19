CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 20,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

CHS Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.