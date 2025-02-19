CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 34,322 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Software worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 450,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,775,100.08. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $285,826.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,704.40. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,383 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

