CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in PDD by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.
PDD Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of PDD stock opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
