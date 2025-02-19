CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 682 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Pan American Silver worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

