Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 289,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.08. Cimpress has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $104.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

