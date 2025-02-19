Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.