Citigroup Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $440.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.30.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

NASDAQ DPZ traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.29. 193,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,676. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.29 and a 200 day moving average of $434.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,203,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

