Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 312,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

