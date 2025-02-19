Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.55. Citizens shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 120,954 shares changing hands.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded Citizens to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 7,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

