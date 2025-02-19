Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 91,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Civeo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th.

Civeo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Civeo has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

