Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,477,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Clarivate has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,970,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,983,350. This trade represents a 28.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

