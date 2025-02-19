Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH traded down $12.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,477 shares of company stock valued at $374,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

