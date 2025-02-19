Clear Point Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

