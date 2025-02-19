Clear Point Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.4% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

