Clear Point Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 984,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,684 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 170,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 219,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,910,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

