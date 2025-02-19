Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.79. Approximately 3,843,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,411,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

