Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Zacks reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 24,164,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279,988. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

