Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. 120,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 197.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.