Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Ronald E. Nelson Sells 6,395 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.