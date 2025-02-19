Commercial National Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CNAF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.