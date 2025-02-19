Comparing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Xometry alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 3.97 -$67.47 million ($1.05) -35.37 Akamai Technologies $3.81 billion 3.95 $547.63 million $3.38 29.66

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -9.72% -10.16% -4.74% Akamai Technologies 13.27% 14.63% 6.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Xometry and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Xometry has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xometry and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 6 0 2.56 Akamai Technologies 0 5 14 2 2.86

Xometry currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.95, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Xometry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.