Comparing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get OriginClear alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear N/A N/A -11.62% Desktop Metal -217.20% -44.48% -18.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 0.00 Desktop Metal 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OriginClear and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Desktop Metal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than OriginClear.

Risk & Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and Desktop Metal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $30,000.00 189.51 -$11.63 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $189.70 million 0.44 -$323.27 million ($11.20) -0.22

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Summary

OriginClear beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

(Get Free Report)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing. It also provides Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; ETEC Xtreme 8K platform, a DLP printer with two 385 nm overhead projectors for high-volume production; ETEC Pro XL for industrial polymer 3D printer; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. In addition, the company offers binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.