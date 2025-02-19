Comparing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Sintx Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nephros alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $14.24 million 1.13 -$1.58 million ($0.09) -16.89 Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 1.44 -$8.26 million ($50.56) -0.06

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Nephros has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -6.86% -11.39% -8.30% Sintx Technologies -358.79% -140.68% -78.29%

Summary

Nephros beats Sintx Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

(Get Free Report)

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Sintx Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.