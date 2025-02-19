Comparing Ntt Data (NTDTY) & The Competition

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ntt Data to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ntt Data and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ntt Data Competitors 338 2088 3162 119 2.54

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Ntt Data’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ntt Data has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ntt Data’s competitors have a beta of 2.77, indicating that their average share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Ntt Data pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ntt Data pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 43.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.19% 1.99% Ntt Data Competitors -622.02% -107.60% -15.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ntt Data and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion $923.70 million 29.06 Ntt Data Competitors $17.38 billion $158.10 million 88.85

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ntt Data is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ntt Data beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ntt Data

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

