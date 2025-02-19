Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at UBS Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.66% from the company’s current price.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Compass stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 224,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $1,773,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,174.40. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728,326 shares of company stock worth $74,520,082. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

