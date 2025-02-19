ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,163,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 244.2% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 13,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

