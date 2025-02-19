Contrasting Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autodesk and GitLab”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $5.50 billion 11.57 $906.00 million $5.04 58.68 GitLab $579.91 million 19.57 -$424.17 million ($0.32) -218.49

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 0 8 15 0 2.65 GitLab 0 3 23 1 2.93

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Autodesk and GitLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Autodesk currently has a consensus target price of $334.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. GitLab has a consensus target price of $76.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than GitLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 18.30% 53.87% 12.31% GitLab -6.83% -11.72% -5.98%

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats GitLab on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

