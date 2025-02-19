Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,880. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.