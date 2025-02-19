Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $200.12 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,779.68. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

