Cormark Issues Negative Forecast for Air Canada Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%.
ACDVF stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.10.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
