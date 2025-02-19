Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Acquires 33,683 Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 269.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCMB. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 496,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 249,379 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCMB stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

