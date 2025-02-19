Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Acquires 996 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after buying an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after acquiring an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after acquiring an additional 257,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

