Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Buys 82,513 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,513 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,155,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 900,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 883,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

