Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000.

VTIP opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

