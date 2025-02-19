Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 164.44%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VTMX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

