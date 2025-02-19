Critical Analysis: Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) versus Its Competitors

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,069 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palvella Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55% Palvella Therapeutics Competitors -3,419.27% -220.20% -32.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors 8111 21751 49543 1303 2.55

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 237.25%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palvella Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.67, indicating that their average stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million -$24.54 million -1.73 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $141.24 million -7.79

Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palvella Therapeutics. Palvella Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics competitors beat Palvella Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

